Christina Economos, PhD is the Dean of the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University, the New Balance Chair in Childhood Nutrition, and a Professor of Public Health and Community Medicine at Tufts University School of Medicine. At the Friedman School, she co-founded and served as Director of ChildObesity180, a nationally renowned research initiative focused on evidence-based interventions, multi-sector partnerships, and stakeholder networks to address the complex drivers of child health and promote equity.
Dr. Economos currently serves as the principal investigator on multiple large-scale, community-based interventions that examine childhood nutrition and physical activity with the goal of improving the health of all of America's children. Her bio-behavioral research studies are interdisciplinary and include theory-based obesity prevention interventions, cutting-edge systems science, and partnerships with diverse populations in urban and rural communities in schools, out-of-school environments, childcare centers, and restaurants.
A leader in research into children’s nutrition, health, and obesity prevention, Christina Economos looks to expand the offerings at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University in her role as the school’s new dean.
01-Jun-2023 01:20:24 PM EDT
A new study by researchers at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University and others, shows how bringing together coalitions of individuals from government, public health, healthcare, public education, and other arenas to address a public health issue--in this case early childhood obesity--can result in better policies, systems, and environments for change.
27-Apr-2023 02:00:39 PM EDT
New research says interdisciplinary coalitions working to end child obesity can more quickly create lasting change if members form close relationships, are able to learn new information rapidly, and can share that new knowledge both within their existing networks and with people in other sectors.
14-Nov-2022 12:35:55 PM EST
A new grant from the National Institutes of Health to the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University will fund the collaborative development of community-based programs to increase local production and consumption of fruits and vegetables in the Mississippi Delta.
27-Oct-2022 03:20:22 PM EDT