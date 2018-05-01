Christina Li, M.D.

Christina Li, M.D.

LifeBridge Health

Division Head, Minimally Invasive Surgery

Expertise: laparoscopic gastric bypasslaparoscopic sleeve gastrecomylaparoscopic adjustable gastric bandingMinimally Invasive Surgery

Dr. Christina Li received her medical degree from the Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons. She completed her residency in general surgery at the University of Maryland and was also a research fellow at the Maryland Center for Videoscopic Surgery. She completed a fellowship in minimally invasive and bariatric surgery at the University of Pennsylvania. She has been performing bariatric surgery for LifeBridge Health since 2004 and is a founding member of Sinai Hospital's Bariatric Center for Excellence.

