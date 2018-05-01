Dr. Christina Li received her medical degree from the Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons. She completed her residency in general surgery at the University of Maryland and was also a research fellow at the Maryland Center for Videoscopic Surgery. She completed a fellowship in minimally invasive and bariatric surgery at the University of Pennsylvania. She has been performing bariatric surgery for LifeBridge Health since 2004 and is a founding member of Sinai Hospital's Bariatric Center for Excellence.