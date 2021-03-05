Christopher Dennison, PhD, is an assistant professor in the UB Department of Sociology. Most broadly, his research examines the association between intergenerational social mobility and changes in antisocial behavior across the life course. Other research interests include individual and “spillover” effects associated with involvement in the criminal justice system. His most recent project examines risky behavior among first- and continue-generation college students and how this relates to graduation. Education: PhD, Bowling Green State University, 2017 MA, University of Toledo, 2013 BA, Miami University, 2011
Research using a nationally representative sample of more than 12,000 participants shows the collateral consequences victims are likely to confront following unfair treatment by police. Those who are unjustly stopped, searched or questioned by law enforcement will likely experience a range of detrimental outcomes associated with the encounter, including depression, suicidal thoughts, drug use, and a loss of self-efficacy, according to the results.
“We’re finding that it’s not so much that problem gambling causes crime, but rather that the same background characteristics that contribute to predicting the likelihood of someone being a problem gambler also predict that they’ll engage in crime. ”
“These experiences involving police are leaning to the point of being normal and engrained. That’s alarming and disturbing. ”