Christopher Dennison, PhD, is an assistant professor in the UB Department of Sociology. Most broadly, his research examines the association between intergenerational social mobility and changes in antisocial behavior across the life course. Other research interests include individual and “spillover” effects associated with involvement in the criminal justice system. His most recent project examines risky behavior among first- and continue-generation college students and how this relates to graduation. Education: PhD, Bowling Green State University, 2017 MA, University of Toledo, 2013 BA, Miami University, 2011