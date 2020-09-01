Christopher Hagan, Ph.D.

Christopher Hagan, Ph.D.

Cornell College

Assistant Professor of Psychology

Expertise: Suicidemurder-suicideNon-suicidal self-injury

Ph.D., Clinical Psychology, Florida State University; M.S., Clinical Psychology, Florida State University; B.A. Psychology & Social Behavior, Philosophy Minor, University of California, Irvine. "The block plan allows my classes to dive deep into complex issues surrounding human nature and interpersonal interaction. It also allows students to design and conduct their own short term research projects to give them a sense of what intensive research is like." Dr. Hagan's research focuses on suicide and related behaviors including non-suicidal self-injury and murder-suicide. He works with students to co-publish peer-reviewed journal articles and present at national conferences. He teaches Fundamentals of Psychology, Multicultural Psychology, Abnormal Psychology, Personality Theories, Research Methods 1, Senior Seminar, and a Seminar on suicide and related behaviors.

Well‐tested and validated theories of suicide can help professionals understand, predict, and prevent suicide.


Title

Cited By

Year

The interpersonal theory of suicide: A systematic review and meta-analysis of a decade of cross-national research.

327

2017

Interpersonal processes in depression

259

2013

Routinized assessment of suicide risk in clinical practice: An empirically informed update

166

2015

Career prevalence and correlates of suicidal thoughts and behaviors among firefighters

118

2015

Suicide as a derangement of the self-sacrificial aspect of eusociality.

114

2016

Understanding suicide among older adults: a review of psychological and sociological theories of suicide

71

2016

An empirically based approach to the assessment and management of suicidal behavior.

67

2013

Testing the interpersonal theory of suicide: The moderating role of hopelessness

55

2015

Acute suicidal affective disturbance: Factorial structure and initial validation across psychiatric outpatient and inpatient samples

37

2017

Negative emotions in veterans relate to suicide risk through feelings of perceived burdensomeness and thwarted belongingness

33

2017

Empirical extension of the interpersonal theory of suicide: Investigating the role of interpersonal hopelessness

32

2018

Initial validation of brief measures of suicide risk factors: Common data elements used by the Military Suicide Research Consortium.

28

2018

Evidence for the propositions of the interpersonal theory of suicide among a military sample

26

2017

Examination of interoception along the suicidality continuum

21

2018

Implicit measures of suicide risk in a military sample

17

2018

Cross-cultural relevance of the Interpersonal Theory of suicide across Korean and US undergraduate students

15

2017

The interactive effects of the capability for suicide and major depressive episodes on suicidal behavior in a military sample

15

2016

Dangerous words? An experimental investigation of the impact of detailed reporting about suicide on subsequent risk

14

2015

Burdensomeness, belongingness, and capability: Assessing the interpersonal–psychological theory of suicide with MMPI-2-RF scales

13

2018

Murder-suicide: bridging the gap between mass murder, amok, and suicide

12

2015

Hagan research provides more information about suicide

Research by Cornell College Assistant Professor of Psychology Christopher Hagan provides one more piece of information to better understand suicide and why it’s on the rise across the country.
01-Sep-2020 01:10:58 PM EDT

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.07539

Reporter Tools

Connect with experts and discover the latest research news in science, medicine, life, and business