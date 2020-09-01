Ph.D., Clinical Psychology, Florida State University; M.S., Clinical Psychology, Florida State University; B.A. Psychology & Social Behavior, Philosophy Minor, University of California, Irvine. "The block plan allows my classes to dive deep into complex issues surrounding human nature and interpersonal interaction. It also allows students to design and conduct their own short term research projects to give them a sense of what intensive research is like." Dr. Hagan's research focuses on suicide and related behaviors including non-suicidal self-injury and murder-suicide. He works with students to co-publish peer-reviewed journal articles and present at national conferences. He teaches Fundamentals of Psychology, Multicultural Psychology, Abnormal Psychology, Personality Theories, Research Methods 1, Senior Seminar, and a Seminar on suicide and related behaviors.