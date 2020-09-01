Ph.D., Clinical Psychology, Florida State University; M.S., Clinical Psychology, Florida State University; B.A. Psychology & Social Behavior, Philosophy Minor, University of California, Irvine. "The block plan allows my classes to dive deep into complex issues surrounding human nature and interpersonal interaction. It also allows students to design and conduct their own short term research projects to give them a sense of what intensive research is like." Dr. Hagan's research focuses on suicide and related behaviors including non-suicidal self-injury and murder-suicide. He works with students to co-publish peer-reviewed journal articles and present at national conferences. He teaches Fundamentals of Psychology, Multicultural Psychology, Abnormal Psychology, Personality Theories, Research Methods 1, Senior Seminar, and a Seminar on suicide and related behaviors.
Well‐tested and validated theories of suicide can help professionals understand, predict, and prevent suicide.
Title
Cited By
Year
The interpersonal theory of suicide: A systematic review and meta-analysis of a decade of cross-national research.
327
2017
Interpersonal processes in depression
259
2013
Routinized assessment of suicide risk in clinical practice: An empirically informed update
166
2015
Career prevalence and correlates of suicidal thoughts and behaviors among firefighters
118
2015
Suicide as a derangement of the self-sacrificial aspect of eusociality.
114
2016
Understanding suicide among older adults: a review of psychological and sociological theories of suicide
71
2016
An empirically based approach to the assessment and management of suicidal behavior.
67
2013
Testing the interpersonal theory of suicide: The moderating role of hopelessness
55
2015
Acute suicidal affective disturbance: Factorial structure and initial validation across psychiatric outpatient and inpatient samples
37
2017
Negative emotions in veterans relate to suicide risk through feelings of perceived burdensomeness and thwarted belongingness
33
2017
Empirical extension of the interpersonal theory of suicide: Investigating the role of interpersonal hopelessness
32
2018
Initial validation of brief measures of suicide risk factors: Common data elements used by the Military Suicide Research Consortium.
28
2018
Evidence for the propositions of the interpersonal theory of suicide among a military sample
26
2017
Examination of interoception along the suicidality continuum
21
2018
Implicit measures of suicide risk in a military sample
17
2018
Cross-cultural relevance of the Interpersonal Theory of suicide across Korean and US undergraduate students
15
2017
The interactive effects of the capability for suicide and major depressive episodes on suicidal behavior in a military sample
15
2016
Dangerous words? An experimental investigation of the impact of detailed reporting about suicide on subsequent risk
14
2015
Burdensomeness, belongingness, and capability: Assessing the interpersonal–psychological theory of suicide with MMPI-2-RF scales
13
2018
Murder-suicide: bridging the gap between mass murder, amok, and suicide
12
2015
Research by Cornell College Assistant Professor of Psychology Christopher Hagan provides one more piece of information to better understand suicide and why it’s on the rise across the country.
