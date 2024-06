Dr. Manz graduated from Duke University School of Medicine in 2012. He received his training in internal medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania from 2012-2015, and subsequently worked as a hospitalist in oncology at the same hospital until 2017. After completing fellowship in hematology/oncology and a Masters of Science in Health Policy Research at the University of Pennsylvania, he joined Dana-Farber in GI Oncology and the Department of Population Sciences 2020.