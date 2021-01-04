Christopher Palmer, MD

Christopher Palmer, MD

McLean Hospital

Director, Department of Postgraduate and Continuing Education, McLean Hospital

Expertise: Mental HealthMental IllnessPsychiatryDepressionBipolar DisorderKeto DietKetogenic DietMood Disorder

Christopher M. Palmer, MD, received his medical degree from Washington University School of Medicine and completed his internship and psychiatry residency at McLean Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, and Harvard Medical School. He is currently the director of the Department of Postgraduate and Continuing Education at McLean Hospital and an assistant professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.

For over 20 years, Dr. Palmer’s clinical work has focused on treatment resistant cases, and recently he has been pioneering the use of the ketogenic diet in psychiatry, especially treatment resistant cases of mood and psychotic disorders.

