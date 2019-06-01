EU institutions, foreign policy of the EU towards the Balkan and MENA countries, Euro-Mediterranean relations, EU development assistance. Drawing from different perspectives of International Political Economy and International Relations Christos's research focuses on the implementation of the European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP) in North Africa and the political economy of EU-MENA relations. His research in the ENP explores the role of interest groups in the formation of the preferences of the EU members and the partner countries. Besides the ENP and the EU-MENA relations, he is particularly interested in the aid policies of the EU member states and the political economy of EU development assistance.
Title
Cited By
Year
The provision of Arab Gulf aid: The emergence of new donors
1
2023
A quarter-century of studying Euro-Mediterranean relations: A systematic literature review
2022
The Agadir Agreement: The capability traps of isomorphic mimicry
3
2021
Classifying the Implementation of the EU's Normative Power in its Southern Neighbourhood: The Role of Local Actors
12
2020
The role of epistemic communities and expert knowledge in the European neighbourhood policy
9
2020
The Unintended Consequences of the EU’s Rural Development Programme in the Arab Countryside
2
2019
From neglect to selective engagement: The EU approach to rural development in the Arab Mediterranean after the Arab uprisings
18
2018
(Not) Learning from the Past? The Diffusion of the EU’s Rural Development Policy in its Neighbouring Countries
5
2017
Reflections on neoliberal policy: A critical insight into recent development practices in Egypt and Morocco
5
2017
A comparative analysis between pre-accession and ENP reforms in the agricultural sector of the EU neighbouring countries
1
2016
The EU-MENA relationship before and after the Arab Spring
1
2016
The EU-MENA Relationship Before and After the Arab Spring
1
2016
The Political Economy of Euro-Mediterranean Relations: European Neighbourhood Policy in North Africa
19
2015
Assessing EU aid to the ‘southern partners’ of the European neighbourhood policy: Who benefits from the reforms in the agricultural and industrial sector?
8
2015
Book Review: EU Strategies on Governance Reform, edited by Will Hout. (Routledge, Abingdon, 2013)
2015
EU Strategies on Governance Reform, Edited by Will Hout
2015
Η εξέλιξη της μεταναστευτικής πολιτικής και της πολιτικής ενσωμάτωσης στην Ισπανία
2012
Κοινωνικές ανισότητες και διεθνής αναπτυξιακή συνεργασία: Ποιος είναι ο ρόλος της βοήθειας των
2011