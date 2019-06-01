EU institutions, foreign policy of the EU towards the Balkan and MENA countries, Euro-Mediterranean relations, EU development assistance. Drawing from different perspectives of International Political Economy and International Relations Christos's research focuses on the implementation of the European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP) in North Africa and the political economy of EU-MENA relations. His research in the ENP explores the role of interest groups in the formation of the preferences of the EU members and the partner countries. Besides the ENP and the EU-MENA relations, he is particularly interested in the aid policies of the EU member states and the political economy of EU development assistance.