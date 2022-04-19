Christy Wyskiel is the Senior Advisor to the President of Johns Hopkins University for Innovation & Entrepreneurship. In this role, she also serves as the Executive Director of Johns Hopkins Technology Ventures, the division of the university responsible for technology transfer, industry research partnerships, and company incubation under the brand ‘FastForward.’ Since her appointment in 2013, Christy has transformed the culture of commercialization at Johns Hopkins, opening 43,000 square feet of FastForward innovation space to support startup companies, facilitating the creation of 160 companies, and generating $404 million in university revenue from licensing and industry collaborations. Johns Hopkins University startups have raised more than $3 billion in venture capital during her tenure. Christy is a fierce advocate for the future of Baltimore and the role that Johns Hopkins University can play in populating the city skyline with companies borne, built and grown locally. Christy is a seasoned entrepreneur, investor, and ecosystem builder with 25 years of experience primarily focused on the life sciences and healthcare industries. Prior to her role at Johns Hopkins, Christy co-founded two Baltimore based startups and served as a formal and informal advisor to many others. Prior to that, Christy worked as an institutional investor where she had a long track record of successful investing in both public and private companies. Christy has a BA in Economics and German from Williams College and an MBA in Accounting and Finance from the Stern School of Business at New York University.