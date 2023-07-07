Cinnamon Piñon Carlarne is the 19th President and Dean of Albany Law School.



Most recently, she was the Associate Dean for Faculty & Intellectual Life at The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law.



Carlarne is a leading international expert in environmental and climate change law policy with a deep commitment to environmental equity and social justice. Her scholarship focuses on the evolution of domestic and international environmental governance, focusing on questions of domestic and international climate change law. In addition to dozens of scholarly articles addressing environmental and climate change jurisprudence, her work includes a book on comparative climate change law and policy with Oxford University Press; a Foundation Press text on climate law with Dan Farber; the Oxford Handbook of International Climate Change Law; an extensive series of book chapters, editorials and essays exploring questions of domestic and international environmental law; and a textbook on Oceans and Human Health and Well-being. She is on the editorial board for Transnational Environmental Law (Cambridge University Press), the academic board for Climate Law (IOS Press), and was the Co-Chair of the American Society of International Law’s Initiative on Climate Change and International Law.



Carlarne served as the Associate Dean for Faculty & Intellectual Life at The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law for two years. She joined the faculty at Moritz in 2011 and was named the Robert J. Lynn Chair in Law in 2022. She was the Keeley Visiting Fellow at Wadham College, Oxford in 2019.

In addition to her leadership roles at the College of Law, Carlarne chaired The Ohio State University Research Committee, served on the Executive Steering Committee for The Ohio State University Sustainability Institute, and The Ohio State University Scholarship Nomination Committee. She also served on University Taskforces on sustainability and faculty matters and was deeply involved in numerous other research, climate, and sustainability initiatives at Ohio State.



Prior to joining the Moritz faculty, Carlarne’s was an assistant professor at the University of South Carolina School of Law from 2008-11. She was the Harold Woods Research Fellow in Environmental Law at Wadham College, Oxford from 2006-08.



Prior to her career in higher education, she was an associate attorney in the Energy, Land Use, and Environment section at the Akin, Gump, Strauss, Hauer & Feld Law Firm in Washington, D.C.



Carlarne earned a Bachelor of Arts degree as a University Scholar from Baylor University before going on to earn a law degree from the University of California at Berkeley. She also holds a Bachelor of Civil Law (BCL) and a master’s degree in environmental change and management from the University of Oxford, where she was a Marshall Scholar.