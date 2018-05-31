Assistant research professor in the Center for Global Health Science and Security. She can address the importance of global frameworks supporting health systems strengthening for public health emergency preparedness and response, and particularly those focused on preventing infectious disease outbreaks. In the context of Ebola, she can speak to her professional experience of supporting public health capacity building during and immediately after the West Africa outbreak (Guinea) and the importance of communication and coordination among multisectoral partners on a national, regional and global level.