Clairissa Breen, PhD

SUNY Buffalo State College

Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice

Expertise: anti-terrorismwhite supremacisthate groupsinsurrection

Co-coordinator – Interdisciplinary Unity Conflict Analysis and Resolution
Buffalo State College, Buffalo NY

Research interests
Catastrophic criminology, terrorism, hate groups, political and historical crime, criminological theory, criminal tattoos, geography of crime, displacement and disruption, policy analysis and program evaluation 

Education
Certified Master Anti-terrorism Specialist (CMAS)				March 2016
Certified Anti-terrorism Specialist (CAS) 					Aug. 2008
Anti-Terrorism Accreditation Board

Ph. D. Criminal Justice, Temple University 					Jan. 2012

M.S.C. Public Relations Management						May 2004
Buffalo State College 		

M.S. Criminal Justice							          	Dec. 2003
Buffalo State College

Domestic terrorists are often bred from hate groups. At last count, Breen said, there are about 1,000 hate groups in the country. “They all have the potential to turn into a terrorist organization, with a disregard for human life,” she said. “Terrorism is cheap, easy, and accessible to anyone.” One thing that fuels hate groups is a collection of grievances. “When they get all those grievances piled up and say, ‘We should do something about it,’ and it doesn’t matter what it is, that’s where the problem comes in,” she said.

