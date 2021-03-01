Co-coordinator – Interdisciplinary Unity Conflict Analysis and Resolution Buffalo State College, Buffalo NY Research interests Catastrophic criminology, terrorism, hate groups, political and historical crime, criminological theory, criminal tattoos, geography of crime, displacement and disruption, policy analysis and program evaluation Education Certified Master Anti-terrorism Specialist (CMAS) March 2016 Certified Anti-terrorism Specialist (CAS) Aug. 2008 Anti-Terrorism Accreditation Board Ph. D. Criminal Justice, Temple University Jan. 2012 M.S.C. Public Relations Management May 2004 Buffalo State College M.S. Criminal Justice Dec. 2003 Buffalo State College
Domestic terrorists are often bred from hate groups. At last count, Breen said, there are about 1,000 hate groups in the country. “They all have the potential to turn into a terrorist organization, with a disregard for human life,” she said. “Terrorism is cheap, easy, and accessible to anyone.” One thing that fuels hate groups is a collection of grievances. “When they get all those grievances piled up and say, ‘We should do something about it,’ and it doesn’t matter what it is, that’s where the problem comes in,” she said.