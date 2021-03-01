Domestic terrorists are often bred from hate groups. At last count, Breen said, there are about 1,000 hate groups in the country. “They all have the potential to turn into a terrorist organization, with a disregard for human life,” she said. “Terrorism is cheap, easy, and accessible to anyone.” One thing that fuels hate groups is a collection of grievances. “When they get all those grievances piled up and say, ‘We should do something about it,’ and it doesn’t matter what it is, that’s where the problem comes in,” she said.