Clare Holley, PhD

Loughborough University

Lecturer in Psychology

Expertise: eating behaviour, Children's Eating, Child Feeding, Childhood Obesity, Food Poverty

Eating behaviour, Children’s Eating, Child Feeding, Infant Feeding, Childhood Obesity, Food Poverty

Clare’s research spans from children’s eating behaviour, and the influences of caregivers on children’s eating, to methods of altering children’s diet and eating behaviour as well as the impact of food poverty on children’s health and wellbeing.

COVID-19 and coping: Absence of previous mental health issues as a potential risk factor for poor wellbeing in females

2023

Staff perspectives on the feeding practices used in holiday clubs to promote healthy eating in disadvantaged communities

2022

Feeding children during a global crisis: UK holiday club responses to food insecurity during Covid-19.

2022

Mothers' perceptions of self‐efficacy and satisfaction with parenting are related to their use of controlling and positive food parenting practices

4

2022

Feeding children over the summer: what holiday clubs do to encourage children to eat and eat well.

2021

A change of scenery: Does exposure to images of nature affect delay discounting and food desirability?

2021

Adaptations to Holiday Club Food Provision to Alleviate Food Insecurity During the Covid-19 Pandemic

3

2021

Unpacking the relationships between positive feeding practices and children's eating behaviours: The moderating role of child temperament

30

2020

Opportunities and Challenges Arising from Holiday Clubs Tackling Children’s Hunger in the UK: Pilot Club Leader Perspectives

14

2019

A Systematic Review of the Evaluation of Interventions to Tackle Children's Food Insecurity (vol 8, pg 11, 2019)

2019

A Systematic Review of the Evaluation of Interventions to Tackle Children’s Food Insecurity

33

2019

Correction to: A systematic review of the evaluation of interventions to tackle children’s food insecurity

1

2019

What eating behaviour-related knowledge can be applied and integrated into school holiday initiatives seeking to tackle food poverty?

1

2018

Feeding practices and young children’s consumption of vegetables: The mediating role of food fussiness

2018

If at first you don't succeed: Assessing influences associated with mothers' reoffering of vegetables to preschool age children

20

2018

Predicting children's fussiness with vegetables: The role of feeding practices

27

2018

A systematic review of methods for increasing vegetable consumption in early childhood

97

2017

Investigating offering of vegetables by caregivers of preschool age children

15

2017

Investigating the role of parent and child characteristics in healthy eating intervention outcomes

31

2016

The role of individual characteristics in the efficacy of interventions for increasing children's acceptance of a disliked vegetable

2016

