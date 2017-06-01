Eating behaviour, Children’s Eating, Child Feeding, Infant Feeding, Childhood Obesity, Food Poverty Clare’s research spans from children’s eating behaviour, and the influences of caregivers on children’s eating, to methods of altering children’s diet and eating behaviour as well as the impact of food poverty on children’s health and wellbeing.
COVID-19 and coping: Absence of previous mental health issues as a potential risk factor for poor wellbeing in females
2023
Staff perspectives on the feeding practices used in holiday clubs to promote healthy eating in disadvantaged communities
2022
Feeding children during a global crisis: UK holiday club responses to food insecurity during Covid-19.
2022
Mothers' perceptions of self‐efficacy and satisfaction with parenting are related to their use of controlling and positive food parenting practices
4
2022
Feeding children over the summer: what holiday clubs do to encourage children to eat and eat well.
2021
A change of scenery: Does exposure to images of nature affect delay discounting and food desirability?
2021
Adaptations to Holiday Club Food Provision to Alleviate Food Insecurity During the Covid-19 Pandemic
3
2021
Unpacking the relationships between positive feeding practices and children's eating behaviours: The moderating role of child temperament
30
2020
Opportunities and Challenges Arising from Holiday Clubs Tackling Children’s Hunger in the UK: Pilot Club Leader Perspectives
14
2019
A Systematic Review of the Evaluation of Interventions to Tackle Children's Food Insecurity (vol 8, pg 11, 2019)
2019
A Systematic Review of the Evaluation of Interventions to Tackle Children’s Food Insecurity
33
2019
Correction to: A systematic review of the evaluation of interventions to tackle children’s food insecurity
1
2019
What eating behaviour-related knowledge can be applied and integrated into school holiday initiatives seeking to tackle food poverty?
1
2018
Feeding practices and young children’s consumption of vegetables: The mediating role of food fussiness
2018
If at first you don't succeed: Assessing influences associated with mothers' reoffering of vegetables to preschool age children
20
2018
Predicting children's fussiness with vegetables: The role of feeding practices
27
2018
A systematic review of methods for increasing vegetable consumption in early childhood
97
2017
Investigating offering of vegetables by caregivers of preschool age children
15
2017
Investigating the role of parent and child characteristics in healthy eating intervention outcomes
31
2016
The role of individual characteristics in the efficacy of interventions for increasing children's acceptance of a disliked vegetable
2016