Clark D. Ausloos, PhD, LPC, LPSC, NCC, currently serves as a Visiting Assistant Professor in the Counseling Program at Palo Alto University and also works clinically in Northwest Ohio. Dr. Ausloos was nominated for Toledo’s 20 Under 40 Award, and was the recipient of the Ohio Counseling Association’s Susan J. Sears Counselor of the Year Award, Chi Sigma Iota’s Outstanding Practitioner Award, and OACES’ Professional Integrity and Leadership Award. Dr. Ausloos is a recent NBCC Minority Fellow, currently serves on the NBCC MFP-MHC Advisory Board, and was selected to serve as an Item Writer and Content Expert for the National Counseling Exam (NCE). Dr. Ausloos has several publications in peer-reviewed journals and is also a contributor to the SAGE Encyclopedia of Multicultural Counseling, Social Justice, and Advocacy, to be released in 2021. Dr. Ausloos is passionate about working with LGBTGEQIAP+ clients and families, and recently founded NW Ohio Diversity in Schools: A resources for communities and schools, promoting diversity and inclusion for LGBTGEQIAP+ students. As a counselor, educator, and researcher, Dr. Ausloos values leadership, advocacy and social justice, especially with non-dominant, historically marginalized and oppressed persons, specifically those within the LGBTGEQIAP+ communities. Through intentional research, Dr. Ausloos aims to empower and promote ethical, affirming training and professional practices within counselor education programs, and within clinical and school settings.