WASHINGTON, DC - Ambassador Clint Williamson is the Senior Director for the International Rule of Law and Security program at the McCain Institute for International Leadership at Arizona State University and a professor of practice at the Sandra Day O’Connor Law School at Arizona State University. Amb. Williams previously served as Chief Prosecutor of the EU Special Investigative Task Force from 2011 to 2014, Special Expert to the Secretary-General of the United Nations from 2009 to 2011, and U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for War Crimes Issues from 2006 to 2009. Amb. Williams is available for comment on global affairs, human rights, and international law. He can be reached for comments at [email protected]