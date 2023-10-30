Dr. Colin Beier’s expertise lies in forest landscapes as social-ecological systems, their responses to multiple drivers of change - including climate, land use, invasives and pollution - and developing frameworks and tools for making better real-world decisions.
He teaches several areas of ecology - forest, landscape, global change - as well as seminars in ecological economics, adaptive management and regional sustainability. Beier is an ecologist interested in the complex relationships between economies, institutions and the ecosystems upon which society depends.
He is a broadly trained ecologist interested in the functions, dynamics, and adaptive capacity of forest ecosystems and landscapes - including humans and our economic, political, and cultural institutions - in a rapidly changing world.
A new report by the Climate & Applied Forest Research Institute (CAFRI) and SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF) outlines the development of a map-based carbon accounting system and how it can be an essential tool for New York state to achieve its net-zero emissions target by 2050.
30-Oct-2023 03:05:39 PM EDT