Dr. Colin Beier’s expertise lies in forest landscapes as social-ecological systems, their responses to multiple drivers of change - including climate, land use, invasives and pollution - and developing frameworks and tools for making better real-world decisions.

He teaches several areas of ecology - forest, landscape, global change - as well as seminars in ecological economics, adaptive management and regional sustainability. Beier is an ecologist interested in the complex relationships between economies, institutions and the ecosystems upon which society depends.

He is a broadly trained ecologist interested in the functions, dynamics, and adaptive capacity of forest ecosystems and landscapes - including humans and our economic, political, and cultural institutions - in a rapidly changing world.