Colin Crawford serves as the dean of the William H. Bowen School of Law at UA Little Rock. He has undergraduate history degrees from Columbia University and Cambridge, and did doctoral work in modern history in Cambridge. He has a JD from Harvard Law School.

Dean Crawford’s academic work concentrated in comparative and international urban legal questions, and particularly questions of environmental and land use justice, especially in Latin America. Prior to coming to Bowen, he was dean at the Louis D. Brandeis School of Law at the University of Louisville. He has held tenured positions at Tulane and Georgia State universities, among others.