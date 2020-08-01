Colin Foster, PhD

Colin Foster, PhD

Loughborough University

Reader in Mathematics Education in the Mathematics Education Centre

Expertise: Mathematics EducationMathematics teaching

Dr Foster’s research is in mathematics education, focused on the learning and teaching of mathematics in schools.

He studies how students develop a deep understanding of mathematics and the difficulties they have making sense of the subject.

His current research involves designing and developing engaging and effective tasks for use in the mathematics classroom. He wants to find how to enable students to become fluent with mathematical processes so that they can use these to solve mathematical problems.

Title

Cited By

Year

Methodological pragmatism in educational research: from qualitative-quantitative to exploratory-confirmatory distinctions

2023

Why do we divide by 𝑛− 1?

2023

The use of carefully planned board work to support the productive discussion of multiple student responses in a Japanese problem-solving lesson

8

2023

Teachers’ structuring of mathematical inquiry lessons: shifting from “task-first” to “scaffolded inquiry”

1

2023

A quotient effect size for educational interventions

2023

Using coherent representations of number in the school mathematics curriculum

2022

Crisis‐ready educational design: The case of mathematics

9

2022

Implementing confidence assessment in low-stakes, formative mathematics assessments

4

2022

Comparing Examination Standards without Graded Candidate Scripts

2022

A collaboratively-derived research agenda for e-assessment in undergraduate mathematics

6

2022

Crossing out

2022

Diagrams not drawn accurately

2022

THE MATHEMATICAL ASSOCIATION

2022

Decolonizing Educational Design for School Mathematics.

2022

Choosing the best proofs

2022

Low attainment in mathematics: An analysis of 60 years of policy discourse in England

4

2022

School students’ confidence when answering diagnostic questions online

8

2022

Starting with completing the square

1

2022

Analysis of the final comments provided by a knowledgeable other in lesson study

17

2021

Principles for the design of a fully-resourced, coherent, research-informed school mathematics curriculum

9

2021

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.07977