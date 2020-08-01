Dr Foster’s research is in mathematics education, focused on the learning and teaching of mathematics in schools. He studies how students develop a deep understanding of mathematics and the difficulties they have making sense of the subject. His current research involves designing and developing engaging and effective tasks for use in the mathematics classroom. He wants to find how to enable students to become fluent with mathematical processes so that they can use these to solve mathematical problems.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Methodological pragmatism in educational research: from qualitative-quantitative to exploratory-confirmatory distinctions
|
2023
|
Why do we divide by 𝑛− 1?
|
2023
|
The use of carefully planned board work to support the productive discussion of multiple student responses in a Japanese problem-solving lesson
|
8
|
2023
|
Teachers’ structuring of mathematical inquiry lessons: shifting from “task-first” to “scaffolded inquiry”
|
1
|
2023
|
A quotient effect size for educational interventions
|
2023
|
Using coherent representations of number in the school mathematics curriculum
|
2022
|
Crisis‐ready educational design: The case of mathematics
|
9
|
2022
|
Implementing confidence assessment in low-stakes, formative mathematics assessments
|
4
|
2022
|
Comparing Examination Standards without Graded Candidate Scripts
|
2022
|
A collaboratively-derived research agenda for e-assessment in undergraduate mathematics
|
6
|
2022
|
Crossing out
|
2022
|
Diagrams not drawn accurately
|
2022
|
THE MATHEMATICAL ASSOCIATION
|
2022
|
Decolonizing Educational Design for School Mathematics.
|
2022
|
Choosing the best proofs
|
2022
|
Low attainment in mathematics: An analysis of 60 years of policy discourse in England
|
4
|
2022
|
School students’ confidence when answering diagnostic questions online
|
8
|
2022
|
Starting with completing the square
|
1
|
2022
|
Analysis of the final comments provided by a knowledgeable other in lesson study
|
17
|
2021
|
Principles for the design of a fully-resourced, coherent, research-informed school mathematics curriculum
|
9
|
2021