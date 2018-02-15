Colleen Cicchetti, PhD, is a pediatric psychologist at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and an Assistant Professor in Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. She is the Executive Director of the Lurie Children's Center for Childhood Resilience, which promotes access to high quality mental health services for children and adolescents statewide through clinical service, research, training, advocacy, and policy reform. She is a leader in trauma-informed care, training staff in the Chicago Public Schools on how to help youth who have experienced trauma or have other mental health issues. She was awarded the Public Educator of the Year award by the National Alliance on Mental Illness.