Dr. Demetracopoulos, an orthopedic surgeon specializing in foot and ankle surgery, is director of the Total Ankle Replacement Center at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS). He has special expertise in ankle arthritis, total ankle replacement, foot and ankle trauma/fractures, ankle instability, sports injuries of the foot and ankle, reconstruction of foot deformities, and foot arthritis. He completed his orthopedic training at Hospital for Special Surgery. As a resident, he was awarded the Joseph M. Lane Research Grant for his work in the biomechanics laboratory. In addition, he was selected as a Resident Scholar for the American Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Society Annual Meeting in 2010. Following his residency, he completed a fellowship in foot and ankle surgery at the Duke University Medical Center where his clinical and research interests focused on the outcomes of total ankle replacement. Dr. Demetracopoulos has published more than 50 original manuscripts, predominantly on topics related to ankle arthritis and total ankle replacement. His work has been recognized with research awards from the American Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Society, as well as the International Federation of Foot and Ankle Societies. He received his medical degree from the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore. While a medical student, he was awarded the U.S. Albert Schweitzer Fellowship and the David E. Rogers Fellowship from the New York Acade