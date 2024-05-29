Coral Olazagasti, MD is an assistant professor at the Sylvester Cancer Center, University of Miami at Miami, Florida. Dr. Olazagasti developed an interest in lung cancer screening while witnessing that the majority of new referrals during an outpatient oncology elective presented with advanced stages of lung cancer. Being a Latina physician, she is personally invested in ethnic and racial disparities in the medical field and has drawn on her own experiences to highlight the inequities and barriers that minority patients face in healthcare. She hopes to continue to expand her research passions and help close the gap for minorities and vulnerable populations.