Dr. Shdaimah’s research and writing focuses on how people respond, adapt to, and try to change policies that they perceive as ineffective or unjust across a number of substantive areas. She has ongoing projects exploring child care policy, dependency court reforms, and criminal justice responses to sex work. Dr. Shdaimah relies on a variety of primarily qualitative methods, including ethnographic methods and photovoice, which elicit the important insights that people have about improving the systems in which they work and interact. She is the author of several books including, with co-author Elizabeth Palley "In Our Hands: The Struggle for US Child Care" (New York University Press).