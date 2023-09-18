Dr. Gibson (nee Quinn) is an Endocrine Surgeon and Associate Professor of Surgery at Yale School of Medicine. Her clinical interests are surgery of the thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal gland, including minimally-invasive laparoscopic and retroperitoneoscopic surgical techniques. In addition, she serves as the Associate Clerkship Director for the Yale School of Medicine General Surgery Clerkship and is the Fellowship Director of the Endocrine Surgery Fellowship Program.

Her research interests include outcomes after minimally-invasive endocrine surgery (thyroid, parathyroid, adrenal), outpatient thyroidectomy and parathyroidectomy, intraoperative laryngeal nerve monitoring, and endocrine oncology. She obtained her MD from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine, Richmond, VA. She was a postdoctoral research fellow in In Utero Stem Cell Transplantation at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), Philadelphia, PA. She completed her training in General Surgery at Saint Barnabas Medical Center, Livingston, NJ, and Endocrine Surgery at Scott and White Memorial Hospital, Temple, TX.