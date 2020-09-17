Dr. Bennett is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, fellowship-trained in sports medicine, with more than 20 years of orthopedic surgery experience. He has provided medical care to teams at every athletic level, most recently serving as the director of sports medicine at the University of Maryland, where he was the team orthopedic surgeon for University of Maryland athletics. He has treated a number of NFL and Division 1 college athletes, helping them return successfully to their sports.