Cynthia Gyamfi-Bannerman, MD, is a board-certified perinatologist and chair and professor in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences at UC San Diego School of Medicine. Gyamfi-Bannerman specializes in caring for women with high-risk pregnancies. Perinatologists, also known as maternal-fetal medicine specialists, care for patients who may have obstetric complications with gestational diabetes, preeclampsia and thrombophilias. She is internationally recognized for her work in this area, with a primary focus on preterm birth, both in prevention and in the use of antenatal corticosteroids, or steroids. Gyamfi-Bannerman joined UC San Diego School of Medicine in July 2021 as chair and professor in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences. She finds it rewarding to be part of an academic medical center where leading edge research and clinical care are combined – a place where patients have the opportunity to enroll in clinical trials and receive life-saving treatments.