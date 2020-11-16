Director, Graduate Studies, Henry B. Tippie Excellence Chair in Accounting, and Professor Photo of Dain C. Donelson Dain C. Donelson - University of Iowa [email protected] Primary Office W322 Pappajohn Business Building (PBB) (319) 467-1567 Google Scholar Website Current Positions Director, Graduate Studies, Accounting Professor, Law Professor, Accounting Henry B. Tippie Excellence Chair in Accounting, Accounting Education PhD in Accounting, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign MS in Finance, Boston College JD, Northwestern University Selected Publications Donelson, D., Kettell, L., McInnis, J., & Toynbee, S. (2022). Shareholder derivative litigation and universal demand: Implications for accounting research. Journal of Accounting and Economics. 73 pp. 1-29. Donelson, D., Glenn, J., & Yust, C. (In Press). (2021). Is tax aggressiveness associated with tax litigation risk? Evidence from D&O insurance. Review of Accounting Studies. Forthcoming. Donelson, D., Monsen, B., & Yust, C. (2021). U.S. evidence from D&O insurance on accounting-related agency costs: Implications for country-specific studies. Journal of Financial Reporting. 6 (2) pp. 63-87. Donelson, D., Kartapanis, A., & Yust, C. (2021). Does media coverage cause meritorious shareholder litigation? Evidence from the stock option backdating scandal. Journal of Law and Economics. 64 (3) pp. 567-601. Donelson, D., Kartapanis, A., McInnis, J., & Yust, C. (2021). Measuring accounting fraud and irregularities using public and private enforcement. The Accounting Review. 96 (6) pp. 183-213. Donelson, D., Ege, M., Imdieke, A., & Maksymov, E. (2020). The revival of large consulting practices at the Big 4 and audit quality. Accounting, Organizations and Society. 87 pp. 1-20. Donelson, D., Tori, E., & Yust, C. (2022). The effects of independent director litigation risk. Contemporary Accounting Research. 39 (2) pp. 982-1022. Donelson, D., Flam, R., & Yust, C. (2022). Spillover effects in disclosure-related securities litigation. The Accounting Review. 97 (5) pp. 275-299. Selected Presentations "The SEC's September Spike: Regulatory Inconsistency within the Fiscal Year," Guest/Invited Speaker at Rice University, Houston, Texas, November 2021. Working Papers Ashraf, M., Donelson, D., McInnis, J., & Mergenthaler, R. (2023). Do fair value accounting standards affect litigation risk? Donelson, Glenn, J., & Yust, C. (2021). Controlled companies. Donelson, D., Kubic, M., & Toynbee, S. (2023). The SEC’s September spike: Regulatory inconsistency within the fiscal year. Donelson, D., Kartapanis, A., & Yust, C. (2021). Does media coverage predict securities fraud class action filings and outcomes?