Damion A. Martins, MD, is board-certified in sports medicine and internal medicine, and currently holds positions as the Medical Director of Sports Medicine, Director of the Executive Health and Program Director of the Sports Medicine Fellowship at Atlantic Health System. Dr. Martins is an accomplished national leader in Sports Medicine with a proven track record in hospital administration. He not only treats thousands of professional and collegiate athletes, but develops the programs that enhance their performance. Dr Martins successfully oversaw a complex Orthopedic service line, consisting of 200+ physicians, covering five hospitals where he doubled both volume and revenue while increasing access and patient satisfaction. He was instrumental in developing Atlantic Health System’s Sports Cardiology and Sports Performance programs as well as the first Accountable Care Organization (ACO) designated Sports Medicine Center of Excellence. These programs have earned national quality recognition as Top 50 Orthopedic programs by U.S. News & World Report, 5 Star by Healthgrades and top 5% nationally for overall Orthopedic services. As a recognized leader in the area of sports performance and exercise testing, Dr. Martins lectures extensively in the field of sports medicine. He is consistently recognized as a “Top Doctor” by Castle Connolly and is renowned for his research in hydration, musculoskeletal injuries and concussions. He is currently involved in a number of active research studies. His expertise has lent itself to the development of cardiovascular training programs widely used in the fitness industry and corporate wellness. He has authored over fifty publications including book chapters on the pre-participation exam and medical conditions that limit sports participation. Dr. Martins is the director of internal medicine and team physician for the National Football League’s (NFL) New York Jets where he has served as a medical consultant since 2002, and member of the NFL Team Physician Society. As a former National Hockey League (NHL) Team Physician and member of the NHL Advisory Committee, he was instrumental in the development of the current National Hockey League’s pre-participation guidelines. His extensive experience on both the professional and collegiate levels also includes administrative medical director for Major League Soccer (MLS) and medical coverage for the U.S. Open Golf Championship, U.S. Open Tennis Championships, New York Islanders, New York Dragons, Hofstra University, and the College of St. Elizabeth. He is currently a medical advisor for New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association and Parisi Speed School. Dr. Martins has dual academic appointments at Mount Sinai School of Medicine as assistant clinical professor in the departments of both medicine and orthopedics. He developed and is currently the program director of the American College of Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) accredited Sports Medicine Fellowship at Atlantic Health. Dr. Martins graduated from Georgetown University School of Medicine, where he also obtained his Master’s degree in Exercise Physiology and Biophysics. He completed residency training in internal medicine at Georgetown University Medical Center. He completed his fellowship in sports medicine at the University of Maryland, where he served as fellow team physician for the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens and University of Maryland’s Terrapins.