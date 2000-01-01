Dr. Woods is a licensed mechanical engineer who started working at the IDL as a graduate student in 2013. His dissertation used energy models paired with weather forecasts to predict how a radiant slab should be managed to maximize occupant comfort. His current research focus is on the integration of surface temperatures into building energy management systems. Dr. Woods has taught courses in advanced thermodynamics and energy modeling. In the office, he spends his time working on energy models and estimating savings from energy upgrades; out of the office he is usually fly fishing or gardening.