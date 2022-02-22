Kulp has more than 15 years of experience developing molecular design software and leading protein engineering projects. He joined Wistar from The Scripps Research Institute and International AIDS Vaccine Initiative where he was a principal scientist. Kulp received a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and Molecular Biology & Biochemistry from Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, followed by a Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biophysics from the University of Pennsylvania. He completed postdoctoral training in structure-based and experimental protein engineering at Los Alamos National Laboratory.