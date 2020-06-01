Dr. Daniel Green is a pediatric orthopedic surgeon and director of the Pediatric Sports Program at HSS. He has special expertise in pediatric sports medicine, specifically knee injuries and pediatric knee surgery, with over 80 percent of his surgical practice focused on knee surgery in children and adolescents. Dr. Green serves as fellowship director of the Division of Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery and associate director of the Orthopedic Surgery Residency Training Program at HSS. He has authored over 100 articles and a dozen book chapters on conditions of the knee. Dr. Green has provided care to young athletes involved at the highest level of a variety of sports and understands the emotional impact associated with sports injuries. Athletes from regional all-star teams and high performance national teams, including Olympic athletes, have sought Dr. Green’s professional medical advice and opinion. He typically follows his athlete patients through their college careers and has also had the opportunity to follow some into their professional careers. He is credentialed as a team physician by the FIVB (Federation Internationale De Volleyball) and provides medical coverage for the USA Women’s National Volleyball Team. Dr. Green has over 20 years of experience in managing difficult fractures and injuries in children and adolescents, often providing emergency care. He is actively involved as a faculty member and leader in AO North America and AO International, one of a limited number of organizations that educate surgeons from around the world on the surgical treatment of pediatric fractures. After being nominated by the Pediatric Orthopedic Society of North America, Dr. Green became a member of the US Government’s Medical Specialty Enhancement Team (MSET). This program links pediatric orthopedic surgeons to federal disaster medical teams when needed during disaster response.