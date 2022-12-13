Daniel Grimes uses genetic, genomic, and imaging procedures to study how symmetries are broken and maintained during embryonic development and growth, and to understand how they contribute to human diseases, including birth defects and scoliosis. He received an NIH Maximizing Investigators’ Research Award in 2022. A member of the UO faculty since 2019, Grimes received his master’s degree in molecular and cellular biochemistry with honors, and his PhD in developmental genetics, from the University of Oxford.