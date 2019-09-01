Daniel J. Flannery is the Dr. Semi J. and Ruth Begun Professor and Director of the Begun Center for Violence Prevention Research and Education at the Jack, Joseph, and Morton Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences. His research has been published in a variety of scientific outlets including The New England Journal of Medicine, Developmental Psychology, Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and Criminology and Public Policy. He is also author of several books including Violence in Everyday Life (2006), Wanted on Warrants: The Fugitive Safe Surrender Program (2013), and the upcoming Cambridge Handbook of Violent Behavior and Aggression (2nd edition, 2018). His primary areas of research are in youth violence prevention, the link between violence and mental health, and community-based program evaluation.

The Begun Center for Violence Prevention Research and Education is the largest research center at the Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences at Case Western Reserve University. The Begun Center has a long record of applied, community-based research, training, advocacy, and technical assistance since 1998. The Begun Center is made up of a professional staff of 35 social scientists, 15 of whom hold doctoral degrees, from a wide range of disciplines including psychology, education, social work, sociology, anthropology, and criminal justice. Begun Center researchers are nationally recognized scholars whose publications are well-cited in research on exposure to violence, mental health, youth gangs, correctional management, and organizational culture. These researchers have experience in county, state, and federally funded research and evaluation projects, including large-scale multi-state and multi-county designs.

Education Doctor of Philosophy The Ohio State University Master of Arts The Ohio State University Bachelor of Arts The University of Notre Dame