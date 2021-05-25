Daniel Klooster is a professor of environmental studies at the University of Redlands. He holds a Ph.D. in geography from UCLA and was a Fulbright Scholar (2015). His recent work with environmental justice students included mapping locations of warehouses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Results of the project were included in a broader study presented to the Southern California Air Quality Management District which is considering new limits on warehouse expansion in the region.
