Daniel F. Littlefield, Jr., holds a Ph.D. degree from Oklahoma State University and was a college classroom teacher from 1960 to 2005. He has been a faculty member at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock since 1970, and from 1983 to 2005, while teaching, he was director of the American Native Press Archives, the world’s largest archival repository of Native American newspapers and periodicals. In 2005, he left teaching and became director of the Sequoyah National Research Center, which houses the archives and other major collections.