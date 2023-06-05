Daniel Llano, Ph.D.

Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Professor of molecular and integrative physiology

Expertise: Hearinghearing researchAlzheimer'sAlzheimer's DiseaseComputational BiologyImagingNeurobiologyOptogeneticsSensory ProcessingAging

Dr. Daniel Llano is a professor in the Department of Molecular and Integrative Physiology at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and a full-time faculty member in the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology’s Neurotechnology for Memory and Cognition Group. He is also a physician-surgeon at Carle Illinois College of Medicine. His field of professional interest is systems neuroscience.


Llano's laboratory studies the mechanisms by which complex sounds like speech are processed by the auditory system. He hypothesizes that the auditory system generates internal models of the sensory world and uses these models to extract meaning from complex sensory stimuli. One potential neuronal substrate for this generative model is the massive system of descending projections from the auditory cortex to virtually every level of the subcortical auditory system. These projections are critical for shaping the response properties of neurons in the auditory periphery, but very little is known about their functional organization. 

He employs electrophysiological, novel optical, and advanced anatomical approaches to study the projections from the auditory cortex to subcortical structures. One specific set of issues concerns the role of different cortical subnetworks in complex sound processing. For example, neurons in both cortical layer 5 and cortical layer 6 project to subcortical structures, and the neurons in these layers have very different intrinsic, integrative and synaptic properties. Llano's work explores the different roles that these groups of neurons play in processing complex sound. 

Llano also has a strong interest in studying the reorganization of such networks during neuronal disease. In particular, his lab is developing models of stroke and age-related auditory network dysfunction for the development of novel therapeutic approaches.


His patient care work is focused on aging and neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's.


Research interests:


    

   

    Computational biology
    

     



    

   

    Imaging
    

     

   

    Neurobiology
    

     

   

    Optogenetics
    

     

   

    Sensory processing
    

     

   

    Aging-related diseases
    

     

   

    Neurological and behavioral disorders
    

     



Education


    

   

    M.D., University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign 
    

     

   

    Ph.D., University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
    

    

Title

Cited By

Year

Contrast-free Super-resolution Power Doppler (CS-PD) based on Deep Neural Networks

2023

Amphiphilic Molecules Exhibiting Zwitterionic Excited-State Intramolecular Proton Transfer and Near-Infrared Emission for the Detection of Amyloid β Aggregates in Alzheimer’s …

2023

Developmental exposure to polychlorinated biphenyls prevents recovery from noise-induced hearing loss and disrupts the functional organization of the inferior colliculus

2023

Increased Pyramidal and VIP Neuronal Excitability in Rat Primary Auditory Cortex Directly Correlates with Tinnitus Behavior

1

2023

High-level synthesis design of scalable ultrafast ultrasound beamformer with single FPGA

2023

Role of auditory-somatosensory corticothalamic circuit integration in analgesia

1

2023

Localization free super-resolution microbubble velocimetry using a long short-term memory neural network

11

2023

V‐NeuroStack: Open‐source 3D time stack software for identifying patterns in neuronal data

2023

Julianne B. Carroll, Shaida Hamidi and Mark L. Gabriele

2023

Correction to: Neuroethology of auditory systems: contributions in memory of Albert S. Feng

2023

Neuroethology of auditory systems: contributions in memory of Albert S. Feng

2023

Descending projections to the auditory midbrain: evolutionary considerations

2

2023

CSF peptides from VGF and other markers enhance prediction of MCI to AD progression using the ATN framework

1

2023

Microprism-based two-photon imaging of the lateral cortex of the mouse inferior colliculus reveals novel organizational principles of the auditory midbrain

2022

Deep Learning-based 3D Beamforming on a 2D Row Column Addressing (RCA) Array for 3D Super-resolution Ultrasound Localization Microscopy

2022

Deep learning-based fast and dense microbubble localization for ultrasound localization microscopy

2022

Contrast free super-resolution microvessel imaging based on deep learning

2022

Functional Neurological Symptom Disorder Manifesting as Auditory Verbal Agnosia in a 19-Year-Old Patient

2022

Towards a real-time continuous ultrafast ultrasound beamformer with programmable logic

1

2022

The effects of sustained literacy engagement on cognition and sentence processing among older adults

3

2022

"PCBs as chemical entities are very permeant to all sorts of membranes. They can cross the placenta and they can get into the brain. That makes them particularly dangerous throughout all phases of pregnancy."

- Fetal exposure to PCBs affects hearing health later in life

"On its own, PCB exposure in utero may cause only a moderate degree of hearing loss. But that PCB exposure creates a particular vulnerability to later hearing loss. And so someone who is exposed to PCBs during development and has a significant occupational or recreational exposure to sound later in life may suffer greater-than-expected consequences when it comes to hearing."

- Fetal exposure to PCBs affects hearing health later in life

"Our hope is that eventually this work will help us to come up with better diagnostic and treatment strategies for Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia more generally."

- Carle Illinois research reveals new insight into links between Alzheimer’s Disease and Hearing Loss

