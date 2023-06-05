Dr. Daniel Llano is a professor in the Department of Molecular and Integrative Physiology at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and a full-time faculty member in the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology’s Neurotechnology for Memory and Cognition Group. He is also a physician-surgeon at Carle Illinois College of Medicine. His field of professional interest is systems neuroscience.
Llano's laboratory studies the mechanisms by which complex sounds like speech are processed by the auditory system. He hypothesizes that the auditory system generates internal models of the sensory world and uses these models to extract meaning from complex sensory stimuli. One potential neuronal substrate for this generative model is the massive system of descending projections from the auditory cortex to virtually every level of the subcortical auditory system. These projections are critical for shaping the response properties of neurons in the auditory periphery, but very little is known about their functional organization.
He employs electrophysiological, novel optical, and advanced anatomical approaches to study the projections from the auditory cortex to subcortical structures. One specific set of issues concerns the role of different cortical subnetworks in complex sound processing. For example, neurons in both cortical layer 5 and cortical layer 6 project to subcortical structures, and the neurons in these layers have very different intrinsic, integrative and synaptic properties. Llano's work explores the different roles that these groups of neurons play in processing complex sound.
Llano also has a strong interest in studying the reorganization of such networks during neuronal disease. In particular, his lab is developing models of stroke and age-related auditory network dysfunction for the development of novel therapeutic approaches.
His patient care work is focused on aging and neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's.
Research interests:
Computational biology
Imaging
Neurobiology
Optogenetics
Sensory processing
Aging-related diseases
Neurological and behavioral disorders
Education
M.D., University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Ph.D., University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Title
Cited By
Year
Contrast-free Super-resolution Power Doppler (CS-PD) based on Deep Neural Networks
2023
Amphiphilic Molecules Exhibiting Zwitterionic Excited-State Intramolecular Proton Transfer and Near-Infrared Emission for the Detection of Amyloid β Aggregates in Alzheimer’s …
2023
Developmental exposure to polychlorinated biphenyls prevents recovery from noise-induced hearing loss and disrupts the functional organization of the inferior colliculus
2023
Increased Pyramidal and VIP Neuronal Excitability in Rat Primary Auditory Cortex Directly Correlates with Tinnitus Behavior
1
2023
High-level synthesis design of scalable ultrafast ultrasound beamformer with single FPGA
2023
Role of auditory-somatosensory corticothalamic circuit integration in analgesia
1
2023
Localization free super-resolution microbubble velocimetry using a long short-term memory neural network
11
2023
V‐NeuroStack: Open‐source 3D time stack software for identifying patterns in neuronal data
2023
Julianne B. Carroll, Shaida Hamidi and Mark L. Gabriele
2023
Correction to: Neuroethology of auditory systems: contributions in memory of Albert S. Feng
2023
Neuroethology of auditory systems: contributions in memory of Albert S. Feng
2023
Descending projections to the auditory midbrain: evolutionary considerations
2
2023
CSF peptides from VGF and other markers enhance prediction of MCI to AD progression using the ATN framework
1
2023
Microprism-based two-photon imaging of the lateral cortex of the mouse inferior colliculus reveals novel organizational principles of the auditory midbrain
2022
Deep Learning-based 3D Beamforming on a 2D Row Column Addressing (RCA) Array for 3D Super-resolution Ultrasound Localization Microscopy
2022
Deep learning-based fast and dense microbubble localization for ultrasound localization microscopy
2022
Contrast free super-resolution microvessel imaging based on deep learning
2022
Functional Neurological Symptom Disorder Manifesting as Auditory Verbal Agnosia in a 19-Year-Old Patient
2022
Towards a real-time continuous ultrafast ultrasound beamformer with programmable logic
1
2022
The effects of sustained literacy engagement on cognition and sentence processing among older adults
3
2022
"PCBs as chemical entities are very permeant to all sorts of membranes. They can cross the placenta and they can get into the brain. That makes them particularly dangerous throughout all phases of pregnancy."
- Fetal exposure to PCBs affects hearing health later in life
"On its own, PCB exposure in utero may cause only a moderate degree of hearing loss. But that PCB exposure creates a particular vulnerability to later hearing loss. And so someone who is exposed to PCBs during development and has a significant occupational or recreational exposure to sound later in life may suffer greater-than-expected consequences when it comes to hearing."
- Fetal exposure to PCBs affects hearing health later in life
"Our hope is that eventually this work will help us to come up with better diagnostic and treatment strategies for Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia more generally."
- Carle Illinois research reveals new insight into links between Alzheimer’s Disease and Hearing Loss