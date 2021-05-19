Dr. Daniel Pavuk's is a teaching professor of Biological Sciences at Bowling Green State University. His research interests are in insect biodiversity, parasitoid and predatory arthropod communities, conservation biological control, and ecology of insect vectors of pathogens. The ecology of insect parasitoids and predatory arthropods, and how these organisms structure phytophagous insect communities, are particularly interesting to Dr. Pavuk. His research emphasis has been primarily in agricultural ecosystems, including studies of population and community ecology of insects within those systems. Dr. Pavuk holds a Ph.D. from The Ohio State University.