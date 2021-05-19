Daniel Pavuk, PhD

Daniel Pavuk, PhD

Bowling Green State University

Professor of Biological Sciences

Expertise: EntomologyEcologyCicadaCicadasMosquitoMosquitosBUGSbugInsectInsects

Dr. Daniel Pavuk's is a teaching professor of Biological Sciences at Bowling Green State University. His research interests are in insect biodiversity, parasitoid and predatory arthropod communities, conservation biological control, and ecology of insect vectors of pathogens. The ecology of insect parasitoids and predatory arthropods, and how these organisms structure phytophagous insect communities, are particularly interesting to Dr. Pavuk. His research emphasis has been primarily in agricultural ecosystems, including studies of population and community ecology of insects within those systems. Dr. Pavuk holds a Ph.D. from The Ohio State University.

No Clipping


Title

Cited By

Year

Threshold effects of landscape structure on biological control in agroecosystems

124

2002

A comparative study of phenology and daily activity patterns in the wolf spiders Pardosa milvina and Hogna helluo in soybean agroecosystems in southwestern Ohio (Araneae …

77

2002

Ground beetle (Coleoptera: Carabidae) activity density and community composition in vegetationally diverse corn agroecosystems

42

1997

Habitat area trumps fragmentation effects on arthropods in an experimental landscape system

26

2011

Influence of Successional and Grassy Corridors on Parasitism of Plathypena scabra (F.) (Lepidoptera: Noctuidae) Larvae in Soybean Agroecosystems

19

1993

Host‐related antennal variation in the polyphagous egg parasite Telenomus alsophilae (Hymenoptera: Scelionidae)

19

1987

Influence of weed communities in corn plantings on parasitism of Ostrinia nubilalis (Lepidoptera: Pyralidae) by Eriborus terebrans (Hymenoptera: Ichneumonidae)

17

1992

Distribution and seasonal flight activity of male grape root borers (Lepidoptera: Sesiidae) in Ohio

15

1989

Direct versus indirect effects of habitat fragmentation on community patterns in experimental landscapes

14

2012

Carabid beetle (Coleoptera: Carabidae) diversity in forest fragments of Northwestern Ohio

12

2005

Parasitism and disease incidence in the green cloverworm (Lepidoptera: Noctuidae) in strip-intercropped soybean agroecosystems

12

1995

Influence of weeds within Zea mays crop plantings on populations of adult Diabrotica barberi and Diabrotica virgifera virgifera

10

1994

Influence of Weeds in Corn Plantings on Population Densities of and Damage by Second–Generation Ostrinia nubilalis (Hübner) (Lepidoptera: Pyralidae) Larvae

9

1991

New Lepidoptera-Parasitoid Associations in Weedy Corn Plantings: A Potential Alternate Host for Ostrinia Nubilalis (Lepidoptera: Pyralidae) Parasitoids

8

2017

Longhorned beetle (Coleoptera: Cerambycidae) diversity in a fragmented temperate forest landscape

7

2012

First Occurrence of Hippodamia Variegata (Goeze) (Coleoptera: Coccinellidae) in Ohio

5

2007

Simultaneous Parasitism of Field-Collected Green Cloverworm, Hypena Scabra (Lepidoptera: Noctuidae) Larvae by Endoparasitioids and an Entomopathogenic …

3

2003

Relationship between weed communities in corn and infestation and damage by the stalk borer (Lepidoptera: Noctuidae)

3

1991

Insect and mite pests of grapes in Ohio

3

1986

FmST SCARAB HOST FOR STRONGYGASTER TRIANGULIFER (DIPTERA: TACHINIDAE): THE DUNG BEETLE, APHODIUS FIMETARIUS (COLEOPTERA: SCARABAEIDAE) l

2

1990

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.07129