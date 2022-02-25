Daniel Rothenberg is an expert in terrorism, violence and human rights. Rothenberg has designed and managed human rights projects in Afghanistan, Iraq, Central Africa and throughout Latin America, including programs to train human rights NGOs, aid indigenous peoples in using international legal remedies, support gender justice, and collect and analyze thousands of first-person narratives from victims of atrocities. He is a professor of practice in the School of Politics and Global Studies, co-director of the Center on the Future of War and a senior fellow at New America. His books include With These Hands, Memory of Silence: The Guatemalan Truth Commission Report and Drone Wars: Transforming Conflict, Law, and Policy."