Dr. Piomelli was trained in neuroscience and pharmacology. Research in his lab is focused on the function of lipid-derived messengers, with particular emphasis on the endogenous cannabinoids anandamide and 2-arachidonoylglycerol. Current research efforts converge on three areas: formation and deactivation of anandamide and 2-arachidonylglycerol; physiological roles of the endogenous cannabinoid system; development of therapeutic agents that target anandamide and 2-arachidonylglycerol metabolism. Primary neural cell cultures and state-of-the-art analytical techniques such as liquid chromatography/mass-spectrometry are used to investigate formation and deactivation of anandamide and 2-arachidonoylglycerol in brain cells. Protein purification and cloning approaches are employed to characterize the molecular mechanisms underlying these processes. Cellular pharmacology and medicinal chemistry, in collaboration with leading international labs, are used to identify pharmacological agents that interfere with various aspects of endogenous cannabinoid function, and their therapeutic potential is explored in vitro and in vivo.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
The molecular logic of endocannabinoid signalling
|
2292
|
2003
|
Formation and inactivation of endogenous cannabinoid anandamide in central neurons
|
1906
|
1994
|
A second endogenous cannabinoid that modulates long-term potentiation
|
1782
|
1997
|
Role of endogenous cannabinoids in synaptic signaling
|
1765
|
2003
|
Identification and functional characterization of brainstem cannabinoid CB2 receptors
|
1713
|
2005
|
Modulation of anxiety through blockade of anandamide hydrolysis
|
1571
|
2003
|
Brain monoglyceride lipase participating in endocannabinoid inactivation
|
1539
|
2002
|
Control of pain initiation by endogenous cannabinoids
|
1295
|
1998
|
Oleylethanolamide regulates feeding and body weight through activation of the nuclear receptor PPAR-α
|
1164
|
2003
|
Functional role of high-affinity anandamide transport, as revealed by selective inhibition
|
1031
|
1997
|
Cannabidiol enhances anandamide signaling and alleviates psychotic symptoms of schizophrenia
|
957
|
2012
|
Dopamine activation of endogenous cannabinoid signaling in dorsal striatum
|
936
|
1999
|
The nuclear receptor peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor-α mediates the anti-inflammatory actions of palmitoylethanolamide
|
880
|
2005
|
An endocannabinoid mechanism for stress-induced analgesia
|
798
|
2005
|
An anorexic lipid mediator regulated by feeding
|
793
|
2001
|
Lipoxygenase metabolites of arachidonic acid as second messengers for presynaptic inhibition of Aplysia sensory cells
|
735
|
1987
|
Antidepressant-like activity and modulation of brain monoaminergic transmission by blockade of anandamide hydrolysis
|
720
|
2005
|
The endocannabinoid system as a target for therapeutic drugs
|
596
|
2000
|
A peripheral mechanism for CB1 cannabinoid receptor-dependent modulation of feeding
|
594
|
2002
|
Molecular composition of the endocannabinoid system at glutamatergic synapses
|
577
|
2006