University of California, Irvine

Distinguished Professor

Expertise: Anatomy & NeurobiologyCellular PharmacologyCBDMarijuanaNeuropharmacology

Dr. Piomelli was trained in neuroscience and pharmacology. Research in his lab is focused on the function of lipid-derived messengers, with particular emphasis on the endogenous cannabinoids anandamide and 2-arachidonoylglycerol. Current research efforts converge on three areas: formation and deactivation of anandamide and 2-arachidonylglycerol; physiological roles of the endogenous cannabinoid system; development of therapeutic agents that target anandamide and 2-arachidonylglycerol metabolism.

Primary neural cell cultures and state-of-the-art analytical techniques such as liquid chromatography/mass-spectrometry are used to investigate formation and deactivation of anandamide and 2-arachidonoylglycerol in brain cells. Protein purification and cloning approaches are employed to characterize the molecular mechanisms underlying these processes. Cellular pharmacology and medicinal chemistry, in collaboration with leading international labs, are used to identify pharmacological agents that interfere with various aspects of endogenous cannabinoid function, and their therapeutic potential is explored in vitro and in vivo.

The molecular logic of endocannabinoid signalling

2292

2003

Formation and inactivation of endogenous cannabinoid anandamide in central neurons

1906

1994

A second endogenous cannabinoid that modulates long-term potentiation

1782

1997

Role of endogenous cannabinoids in synaptic signaling

1765

2003

Identification and functional characterization of brainstem cannabinoid CB2 receptors

1713

2005

Modulation of anxiety through blockade of anandamide hydrolysis

1571

2003

Brain monoglyceride lipase participating in endocannabinoid inactivation

1539

2002

Control of pain initiation by endogenous cannabinoids

1295

1998

Oleylethanolamide regulates feeding and body weight through activation of the nuclear receptor PPAR-α

1164

2003

Functional role of high-affinity anandamide transport, as revealed by selective inhibition

1031

1997

Cannabidiol enhances anandamide signaling and alleviates psychotic symptoms of schizophrenia

957

2012

Dopamine activation of endogenous cannabinoid signaling in dorsal striatum

936

1999

The nuclear receptor peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor-α mediates the anti-inflammatory actions of palmitoylethanolamide

880

2005

An endocannabinoid mechanism for stress-induced analgesia

798

2005

An anorexic lipid mediator regulated by feeding

793

2001

Lipoxygenase metabolites of arachidonic acid as second messengers for presynaptic inhibition of Aplysia sensory cells

735

1987

Antidepressant-like activity and modulation of brain monoaminergic transmission by blockade of anandamide hydrolysis

720

2005

The endocannabinoid system as a target for therapeutic drugs

596

2000

A peripheral mechanism for CB1 cannabinoid receptor-dependent modulation of feeding

594

2002

Molecular composition of the endocannabinoid system at glutamatergic synapses

577

2006

