Chief Patient Officer at GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer and has been working in lung cancer non-profit for the past 11 years. She is responsible for all aspects of patient programming, services, engagement, and empowerment along with strategic insight and planning around lung cancer awareness and education. Through personal history with lung cancer, Bonnie Addario is her mother, she has had hands-on experience as a caregiver as it relates to lung cancer the disease, treatments, the emotional and physical experience along with experience through survivorship. She has developed multiple patient education programs and educational publications that have reach in 143 countries around the world. In her role, she directly touches patients, caregivers, physicians, nurses, and industry professionals. She attends scientific meetings specific to lung cancer, has sat on multiple advisory boards and has experience with speaking engagements across the lung cancer community.
“The good news in spite of all of this and even since the pandemic is that things are happening fast and furiously in the lung cancer space, so whether its new drug developments, new technologies for diagnostics, you name it – these things are happening and like I said it’s unfair to expect that a physician treating all these cancer types is going to be up to speed.”
“The hope here is that – maybe we’ll be able – the proof will be in the pudding, that we can expedite the clinical trial process in getting drugs from the lab to the patients in a clinical trial setting and then out into the general population.”
[On measures taken by cancer centers] "There's a couple of things both inside and outside of a medical facility that can be done - telehealth, of course, plays a big role for patients who don't necessarily need to come into the physician, but they need to connect with their physician or someone for their care team for one reason or another. Some of the work that we've done is community advocacy to federal and state leaders during the time of the pandemic, to identify and communicate the needs of our community around issues such as expanding telehealth, testing medical supplies, fairness, and access to treatments and medications."
"Another thing that's, been an interesting sort of shift and is done where applicable is changes in dosing regimens. The amount of time in between a physician's visit can be extended - immunotherapy in a good example of where they're changing the length of time that you're required to have your treatment."