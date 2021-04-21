Danshera Cords is a Professor of Law at Albany Law School. She teaches and writes in the area of tax law. Her teaching is primarily in the areas of partnership tax, corporate tax, individual tax and tax policy. Professor Cords has also taught Business Organizations and Chinese Law. Professor Cords' writing has been primarily in the areas of taxpayer rights and tax procedure. She speaks regularly around the country and has been repeatedly invited to speak on American Business and Tax Law in China. Beginning in the fall of 2013 she received an appointment as Distinguished Foreign Professor at the Shanghai University of International Business and Economics in China, a program sponsored by Shanghai Education Committee. She has also been invited to and has been a visiting professor at schools including Seattle University School of Law and University of Pittsburgh School of Law. Professor Cords has been teaching since 2002. Before joining the Albany Law School faculty in 2010, she was a Professor of Law at Capital University Law School in Columbus, Ohio. At Capital, she served as the Academic Director of the Graduate Tax and Business program from 2005-2008. From 2000-2002, Professor Cords was an attorney-advisor to the Hon. Maurice B. Foley of the U.S. Tax Court in Washington, D.C.