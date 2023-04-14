Dariush Mozaffarian is a board-certified cardiologist and epidemiologist whose research focuses on the effects of diet and lifestyle on cardiometabolic health, including global impacts of suboptimal diet and effectiveness of policies to improve diets around the world. His work aims to create the science and translation for a food system that is nutritious, equitable, and sustainable. He is the Jean Mayer Professor of Nutrition at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University