Dariush Mozaffarian is a board-certified cardiologist and epidemiologist whose research focuses on the effects of diet and lifestyle on cardiometabolic health, including global impacts of suboptimal diet and effectiveness of policies to improve diets around the world. His work aims to create the science and translation for a food system that is nutritious, equitable, and sustainable. He is the Jean Mayer Professor of Nutrition at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University
The "True Cost of Food: Food is Medicine Case Study" quantifies the potential health and economic benefits of Food is Medicine efforts, which refer to food-based nutrition interventions integrated into the healthcare system to treat or prevent chronic diet-related disease.
26-Sep-2023 09:00:11 AM EDT
Fully synchronizing school meals with the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020-2025 could positively impact hundreds of thousands of children into their adulthood, with the added benefit of saving billions in lifetime medical costs, Tufts University researchers report in a new modeling study.
31-Jul-2023 10:15:33 AM EDT
A new study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine finds that only a small number of U.S. food policies consider ultra-processed foods, lagging behind countries such as Belgium, Brazil, and Israel.
20-Jul-2023 11:35:30 AM EDT
A modeled implementation of a nationwide produce prescription program—which would provide free or discounted fruits and vegetables to eligible Americans living with diabetes —projected extensive reductions in national rates of cardiovascular disease and associated healthcare costs.
07-Jul-2023 08:20:29 AM EDT
How is “junk food” defined for food policies like taxes? A combination of food category, processing, and nutrients can determine which foods should be subject to health-related policies, according to a new analysis examining three decades of U.S. food policies.
27-Apr-2023 12:15:43 PM EDT
A research model of dietary intake in 184 countries estimates poor diet contributed to over 14.1 million cases of type 2 diabetes in 2018, representing over 70% of new diagnoses globally.
14-Apr-2023 09:00:09 AM EDT