Szu-Yu (Darlene) Chen, Ph.D., is an Associate Professor and Associate Department Chair of MA Counseling Program in the Counseling Department at Palo Alto University. She is a bilingual licensed professional clinical counselor and registered play therapist. She has primarily worked with children and their families in a variety of settings, including schools, community agencies, and private practice. Her research and presentations focus on play therapy, play-based teacher intervention, multicultural issues in counseling and clinical supervision, and immigrants’ mental health issues. She is a recipient of the 2023 Association for Multicultural Counseling and Development Advocacy Award.