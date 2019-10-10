Darren Hudson is a professor and the Larry Combest Endowed Chair for Agricultural Competitiveness and Director of the International Center for Agricultural Competitiveness and the Cotton Economics Research Institute at Texas Tech University since 2008. Hudson’s research interests include agricultural policy and trade, economic development, marketing and consumer demand, and behavioral economics. He participates in the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute consortium producing annual baseline projections for cotton for the group. Hudson is a past-President of the Southern Agricultural Economics Association an also is a member of the American Agricultural Economics Association. Hudson earned his bachelor's degree in Agribusiness from West Texas A&M University and his master's and doctoral degrees in Agricultural and Applied Economics from Texas Tech University.