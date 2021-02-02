Dr. Darren Lebl specializes in minimally invasive spine surgery, the cervical spine, motion preserving spine procedures, and robotic computer-guided navigation surgery. His practice at HSS involves a customized approach to each individual patient to help maximize quality of life and musculoskeletal health. He incorporates innovative procedures, newer and less invasive surgical techniques, and biologic healing agents into his practice. He has written numerous peer-reviewed articles and book chapters on complication avoidance in spinal surgery, cervical spine disorders, minimally invasive procedures, and motion preserving spine procedures. Dr. Lebl has participated in medical missions to The Gambia and Ghana in West Africa. Dr. Lebl was the director of the Complex Cervical Spine Symposium at HSS that brings leading international cervical spine surgeons to New York for an educational exchange in a CME accredited surgeon-training course. He also was the director of the Cervical Spine Motion Preservation Symposium at HSS. He works with several cutting-edge medical device companies on techniques to improve spine surgery and patient outcomes. He has been an invited lecturer at many regional, national, and international academic meetings around the world.