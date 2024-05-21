Daryl Friedman is global president and CEO of CEDIA, the Association for Smart Home Professionals™. Daryl is an expert on connected home issues, from emerging technology and smart home trends to the labor shortage for skilled trades and the standards and best practices that guide the industry. Under his leadership, CEDIA has experienced record-breaking new membership acquisition rates, with members now represented in over 80 countries. As a result, he can speak to the global adoption of smart home integration as well as differences across countries and regions in trends, interconnectivity policies, privacy issues and more. He has also expanded the association’s advocacy efforts and can speak to how CEDIA promotes policies that advance the interests of the smart home industry while protecting integrators. A nonprofit and association executive for more than 30 years, Friedman also has experience leading branding campaigns as well as advising members of Congress and coalition partners. He previously held a senior leadership role at the Grammy Awards where he oversaw membership, industry relations, advocacy and the recording engineer's wing. He received his M.A. in arts management from American University in Washington, D.C., and his B.A. in economics from the University of California, Santa Cruz.