Dr. Allan brings to his academic and consulting work the resources that are earned from an extraordinary twenty-year-plus career in radio broadcasting. Allan is an authority on music marketing and has been published in such journals as the Journal of Advertising Research, International Journal of Advertising, and Advertising & Society Review. Allan has also been featured in numerous media outlets including NBC, Comcast, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Washington Post, Chicago Tribune, Billboard Magazine and Radio and Records.

Primary stream of research is advertising cues and effects with three (3) areas of interest: music, commercial lengths, and disclaimers. Secondary area of research is teaching and learning with two (2) areas of interest: ethical and virtual.