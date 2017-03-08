Dr. David Baskin is board certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery. He completed his medical training at Mount Sinai School of Medicine of the CUNY, and a residency at the University of California. He completed a fellowship in neural protection at the University of Capetown Medical School. He also completed a fellowship in brain endorphins at the University of California. Baskin is the primary investigator for a number of clinical trials looking at different novel diagnostics and treatments for primary brain tumors and autistic spectrum disorder. His clinical focus is on the treatment of brain and spinal tumors.