Clark’s research considers sources of political instability, and in particular focuses on political protests, how and why citizens mobilize against the state, and how governments react to those protests. His recent work is supported by the Political Instability Task Force. He has run the Mass Mobilization Data Project, an effort to track global protests since 1990. He also studies the strategic sources of foreign policy choice, and interstate bargaining, and works on experimental evaluation of bargaining models where conflict is the outside option. He teaches courses on political violence and statistical methods. Clark joined the faculty at Binghamton in the fall of 2000.