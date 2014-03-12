David F. Larcker, PhD

David F. Larcker, PhD

Stanford Graduate School of Business

The James Irvin Miller Professor of Accounting, Emeritus

Expertise: AccountingCorporate GovernanceExecutive CompensationManagerial Accounting

David Larcker’s research focuses on executive compensation, corporate governance, and managerial accounting. His work examines the choice of performance measures and compensation contracts in organizations. He has current research projects on the valuation implications of corporate governance, the impact of proxy advisory firms on shareholder proxy voting and modeling the cost of executive stock options.

David is the director of the Corporate Governance Research Initiative at Stanford Graduate School of Business and senior faculty of the Arthur and Toni Rembe Rock Center for Corporate Governance at Stanford University. He was previously the Ernst & Young Professor of accounting at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and professor of accounting and information systems at the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University. He received his PhD in business from the University of Kansas and his BS and MS in Engineering from the University of Missouri-Rolla.

He is on the editorial boards of the Journal of Accounting and Economics, Journal of Accounting Research, Accounting, Organizations and Society, Journal of Accounting and Public Policy, Journal of Applied Corporate Finance. He received the Notable Contribution to Managerial Accounting Research in 2001.

Title

Cited By

Year

Evaluating structural equation models with unobservable variables and measurement error

72732

1981

Structural equation models with unobservable variables and measurement error: Algebra and statistics

9407

1981

Corporate governance, chief executive officer compensation, and firm performance

5439

1999

Are nonfinancial measures leading indicators of financial performance? An analysis of customer satisfaction

2432

1998

Innovations in performance measurement: trends and research implications

2016

1998

On the use of instrumental variables in accounting research

1711

2010

Performance implications of strategic performance measurement in financial services firms

1664

2003

Does weak governance cause weak stock returns? An examination of firm operating performance and investors' expectations

1653

2006

Annual bonus schemes and the manipulation of earnings

1630

1995

Assessing empirical research in managerial accounting: a value-based management perspective

1613

2001

Corporate governance, accounting outcomes, and organizational performance

1582

2007

Coming up short on nonfinancial performance measurement

1433

2003

An analysis of the use of accounting and market measures of performance in executive compensation contracts

1400

1987

The choice of performance measures in annual bonus contracts

1361

1997

Executive equity compensation and incentives: A survey

1226

2002

Subjectivity and the weighting of performance measures: Evidence from a balanced scorecard

1216

2003

Fees paid to audit firms, accrual choices, and corporate governance

1125

2004

Portfolio considerations in valuing executive compensation

1075

1991

The incentives for tax planning

876

2012

The structure of organizational incentives

870

1993

When it comes to sexual harassment, “if you see it and don’t report it, you’re in the same boat as the person engaging in the behavior,” said David F. Larcker, director of the Corporate Governance Research Initiative at Stanford’s business school. “That’s a violation of your duty as an officer of the corporation.”

- ‘Disaster for CBS Shareholders’: Damning Report on Moonves Reveals Total Failure at Top

“Shareholders should pay attention to matters involving the personal lives of C.E.O.s and take this information into account when making investment decisions.”

- Why Jeff Bezos’ Divorce Should Worry Amazon Investors

“There is a clear sense among the American public that CEOs are taking home much more in compensation than they deserve. There is a general sense of outrage.”

- Yes, Ms. Disney — CEOs Get Paid Too Much

