David Larcker's research focuses on executive compensation, corporate governance, and managerial accounting. His work examines the choice of performance measures and compensation contracts in organizations. He has current research projects on the valuation implications of corporate governance, the impact of proxy advisory firms on shareholder proxy voting and modeling the cost of executive stock options. David is the director of the Corporate Governance Research Initiative at Stanford Graduate School of Business and senior faculty of the Arthur and Toni Rembe Rock Center for Corporate Governance at Stanford University. He was previously the Ernst & Young Professor of accounting at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and professor of accounting and information systems at the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University. He received his PhD in business from the University of Kansas and his BS and MS in Engineering from the University of Missouri-Rolla. He is on the editorial boards of the Journal of Accounting and Economics, Journal of Accounting Research, Accounting, Organizations and Society, Journal of Accounting and Public Policy, Journal of Applied Corporate Finance. He received the Notable Contribution to Managerial Accounting Research in 2001.