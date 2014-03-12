David Larcker’s research focuses on executive compensation, corporate governance, and managerial accounting. His work examines the choice of performance measures and compensation contracts in organizations. He has current research projects on the valuation implications of corporate governance, the impact of proxy advisory firms on shareholder proxy voting and modeling the cost of executive stock options. David is the director of the Corporate Governance Research Initiative at Stanford Graduate School of Business and senior faculty of the Arthur and Toni Rembe Rock Center for Corporate Governance at Stanford University. He was previously the Ernst & Young Professor of accounting at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and professor of accounting and information systems at the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University. He received his PhD in business from the University of Kansas and his BS and MS in Engineering from the University of Missouri-Rolla. He is on the editorial boards of the Journal of Accounting and Economics, Journal of Accounting Research, Accounting, Organizations and Society, Journal of Accounting and Public Policy, Journal of Applied Corporate Finance. He received the Notable Contribution to Managerial Accounting Research in 2001. David Larcker’s research focuses on executive compensation, corporate governance, and managerial accounting. His work examines the choice of performance measures and compensation contracts in organizations. He has current research projects on the valuation implications of corporate governance, the impact of proxy advisory firms on shareholder proxy voting and modeling the cost of executive stock options.
Title
Cited By
Year
Evaluating structural equation models with unobservable variables and measurement error
72732
1981
Structural equation models with unobservable variables and measurement error: Algebra and statistics
9407
1981
Corporate governance, chief executive officer compensation, and firm performance
5439
1999
Are nonfinancial measures leading indicators of financial performance? An analysis of customer satisfaction
2432
1998
Innovations in performance measurement: trends and research implications
2016
1998
On the use of instrumental variables in accounting research
1711
2010
Performance implications of strategic performance measurement in financial services firms
1664
2003
Does weak governance cause weak stock returns? An examination of firm operating performance and investors' expectations
1653
2006
Annual bonus schemes and the manipulation of earnings
1630
1995
Assessing empirical research in managerial accounting: a value-based management perspective
1613
2001
Corporate governance, accounting outcomes, and organizational performance
1582
2007
Coming up short on nonfinancial performance measurement
1433
2003
An analysis of the use of accounting and market measures of performance in executive compensation contracts
1400
1987
The choice of performance measures in annual bonus contracts
1361
1997
Executive equity compensation and incentives: A survey
1226
2002
Subjectivity and the weighting of performance measures: Evidence from a balanced scorecard
1216
2003
Fees paid to audit firms, accrual choices, and corporate governance
1125
2004
Portfolio considerations in valuing executive compensation
1075
1991
The incentives for tax planning
876
2012
The structure of organizational incentives
870
1993
12-Mar-2014 01:00:00 PM EDT
When it comes to sexual harassment, “if you see it and don’t report it, you’re in the same boat as the person engaging in the behavior,” said David F. Larcker, director of the Corporate Governance Research Initiative at Stanford’s business school. “That’s a violation of your duty as an officer of the corporation.”
“Shareholders should pay attention to matters involving the personal lives of C.E.O.s and take this information into account when making investment decisions.”
“There is a clear sense among the American public that CEOs are taking home much more in compensation than they deserve. There is a general sense of outrage.”