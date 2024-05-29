David Gerber, M.D., is a Professor in the Department of Internal Medicine at UT Southwestern Medical Center, and a member of its Division of Hematology/Oncology. He serves as Associate Director of Clinical Research for Simmons Cancer Center.

Originally from Chicago, Dr. Gerber holds a bachelor's degree in history from Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, where he graduated cum laude. He earned his medical degree at Cornell University Medical College in New York, and completed his internship and residency in internal medicine at UT Southwestern, where he served as Chief Resident. He then received advanced training through a fellowship in medical oncology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore.

Board certified in internal medicine and medical oncology, Dr. Gerber joined the UT Southwestern faculty in 2007.

Dr. Gerber is active in research related to lung cancer, including clinical trials. His research has generated more than 250 publications that he has authored or co-authored, including articles and book chapters. His studies have contributed to invitations to lecture both nationally and internationally.

He serves on several committees at UT Southwestern. Beyond the institution, he serves as Chair of the Clinical Trials Advisory Committee for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) and is a member of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Oncology Research Program Investigator Steering Committee.

Dr. Gerber holds memberships in several professional organizations, and he has been honored with numerous awards, including being named a Best Doctor in Dallas by D Magazine during the years of 2011-2023.