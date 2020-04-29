Dr. Grenache is the chief scientific officer and scientific director of the automation lab at TriCore Reference Laboratories and a clinical professor of pathology at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque. He earned his Ph.D. in biomedical sciences from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, MA, and completed postdoctoral training in clinical chemistry at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, MO. Dr. Grenache is actively involved in several professional organizations and has leadership roles in the American Association for Clinical Chemistry and the Academy of Clinical Laboratory Physicians and Scientists. His research interests are centered around emerging biomarkers of disease and reproductive biochemistry. He maintains a blog called “The Pregnancy Lab” that is focused on the laboratory tests used to manage the pregnant patient.