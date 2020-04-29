Dr. Grenache is the chief scientific officer and scientific director of the automation lab at TriCore Reference Laboratories and a clinical professor of pathology at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque. He earned his Ph.D. in biomedical sciences from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, MA, and completed postdoctoral training in clinical chemistry at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, MO. Dr. Grenache is actively involved in several professional organizations and has leadership roles in the American Association for Clinical Chemistry and the Academy of Clinical Laboratory Physicians and Scientists. His research interests are centered around emerging biomarkers of disease and reproductive biochemistry. He maintains a blog called “The Pregnancy Lab” that is focused on the laboratory tests used to manage the pregnant patient.
Cytokines are small proteins released by many different types of cells, including the white blood cells of the immune system. Cytokines help regulate the immune system's response to an infection and cause inflammation.
Instead, we’re all still competing against each other like the Hunger Games for critical supplies, said David Grenache, president-elect of the association and chief scientific officer of a lab in New Mexico.
In the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the need for reliable, accurate, and accessible laboratory testing is more evident than ever before. At the 2020 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, laboratory medicine experts will present the cutting-edge research and technology that is revolutionizing clinical testing and patient care for COVID-19 and across the spectrum of healthcare.
AACC is pleased to announce the recipients of the AACC 2020 Top Corporate Supporter Awards. This year, AACC recognizes 45 different companies and organizations that generously support the association through sponsorships, advertising, and exhibiting. These significant contributions make it possible for AACC to improve patient care by fostering research, innovation, and professional excellence in the field of laboratory medicine.
In the face of a chronic shortage of professionals who are qualified to perform clinical laboratory tests—including those for COVID-19—AACC released a position statement today calling on Congress to provide federal funding to expand clinical laboratory training programs. This will help to ensure that labs have the staffing they need to deliver timely, accurate test results, particularly during public health emergencies such as the current coronavirus pandemic.
AACC, a global scientific and medical professional organization dedicated to better health through laboratory medicine, is pleased to announce a new collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the CDC Foundation that aims to expand lipid testing in resource-limited countries. Improving access to this essential testing could help reduce the high worldwide mortality rate from cardiovascular disease by enabling patients to get treated for this condition earlier.
AACC, a global scientific and medical professional organization dedicated to better health through laboratory medicine, is pleased to announce that Senator Roy Blunt (R-Missouri) is the recipient of AACC’s Outstanding Legislator Award for the 116th Congress. This award recognizes Sen. Blunt for his tireless efforts to improve children’s healthcare by advancing the development of pediatric reference intervals.
AACC welcomes a decision from the Department of Health and Human Services that the Food and Drug Administration does not have authority to regulate laboratory developed tests (LDTs) without formal notice-and-comment rulemaking.
To address some of the confusion surrounding COVID-19 testing, AACC today launched a video series in which leading laboratory experts answer common questions about tests for the pandemic. From persistent supply shortages to the emergence of antibody tests, these videos quickly answer the questions that patients and the general public have been asking.
"I'm pleased to see this modification to their guidance on this important issue," Grenache commented by email to LabPulse.com. "A review of the manufacturer's data by the FDA gives some assurance to clinical lab professionals that tests with poor accuracy will not continue to be utilized."
"Since we don't know whether having antibodies means a person is immune, he tells us, it's hard to say what those tests mean for individuals yet."